Lok Sabha polls | Puducherry DMK convenor welcomes Statehood assurance in party manifesto

March 20, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

DMK convenor R. Siva noted that the demand for Statehood had been unanimously endorsed 16 times in the Puducherry Assembly in the past; he also welcomed other ‘pro-people’ promises in the manifesto

Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry and DMK convenor R. Siva on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 hailed the commitment to obtaining Statehood for Puducherry in the party’s election manifesto, released by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. In a statement, Mr. Siva said the DMK election manifesto reflects the thoughts and sentiments of people from all walks of life not only in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but also from across India. ALSO READ Puducherry’s status as Union Territory to continue for now: Union Ministry of Home Affairs

The DMK Puducherry unit wholeheartedly welcomed the DMK’s assurance for Statehood for Puducherry if the INDIA alliance came to power at the Centre, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva noted that the demand for Statehood had been unanimously endorsed 16 times by the Puducherry Assembly in the past, but had still not been accorded sanction by the Union government.

Mr. Siva also expressed his appreciation for the manifesto’s promises to scrap NEET; extend loans of over ₹10 lakh to women self-help groups, lower LPG and fuel prices and various other ‘pro-people’ proposals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.