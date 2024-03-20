Lok Sabha polls | Puducherry DMK convenor welcomes Statehood assurance in party manifesto

March 20, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry and DMK convenor R. Siva on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 hailed the commitment to obtaining Statehood for Puducherry in the party’s election manifesto, released by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the DMK election manifesto reflects the thoughts and sentiments of people from all walks of life not only in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but also from across India.

The DMK Puducherry unit wholeheartedly welcomed the DMK’s assurance for Statehood for Puducherry if the INDIA alliance came to power at the Centre, he said.

Mr. Siva noted that the demand for Statehood had been unanimously endorsed 16 times by the Puducherry Assembly in the past, but had still not been accorded sanction by the Union government.

Mr. Siva also expressed his appreciation for the manifesto’s promises to scrap NEET; extend loans of over ₹10 lakh to women self-help groups, lower LPG and fuel prices and various other ‘pro-people’ proposals.