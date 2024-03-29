ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Election Commission appoints observers in Puducherry

March 29, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Piyush Singla has been appointed as the general observer and Amardeep Singh Rai as the police observer, for the Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed Piyush Singla as the general observer and Amardeep Singh Rai as the police observer for the free and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 in Puducherry.

For members of the public or contesting candidates to report complaints or grievances, Mr. Singla can be reached on 9486172753 or at his office at the JIPMER Guest House, 2, Post Office Road, Gorimedu between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mr. Rai can be contacted on 9486288092 or between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. at his office at the DGP suite, Police Guest House, Rue Dumas, White Town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These officials can also be reached on the landline 0413- 2250056 or by email at observerofficepdy2024@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US