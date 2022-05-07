Lok Sabha MP Vaithilingam flays NDA on failure to implement poll promises

The Hindu Bureau May 07, 2022 13:44 IST

“The CM was not even able to get more funds from the Centre. The government has also failed to get a convincing assurance on Statehood and waiver of legacy loan from the Union government,” he said

V. Vaithilingam. File | Photo Credit: S. S. Kumar

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has criticised the All India N. R. Congress (AINRC) led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its failure to implement poll promises. “The Prime Minister had promised to make the Union Territory a Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism (BEST) hub. In a few days, the government is going to complete one year in office but none of the promises made by the NDA during elections have been fulfilled,” he said in a statement. Also Read Left parties, Congress, VCK stage protest against Amit Shah in Puducherry “The Chief Minister was not even able to get more funds from the Centre. The government has also failed to get a convincing assurance on Statehood and waiver of legacy loan from the Union government,” he said. Questioning the style of functioning of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Mr. Vaithilingam said her conduct in office was more like a BJP member. Even the visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Puducherry was announced by the Lt. Governor, he added. “Mr. Vaithilingam also questioned the rationale of continuing with the practice of nominated legislators. The previous Congress government was toppled using the appointment of three BJP members by Centre,” he added.



