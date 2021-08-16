Puducherry

Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam holds protest against fuel price hike

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 16 August 2021 01:43 IST
Updated: 16 August 2021 01:43 IST

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam on Sunday staged a protest against fuel price hike in the Union Territory. His supporters provided free petrol to vehicle users who travelled through Rainbow Nagar as a mark of protest.

Mr. Vaithilingam said people were struggling to meet their monthly expenditure due to the rise in price of petroleum products.

