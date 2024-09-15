Lok Adalat: 857 plaints disposed of with award amount of ₹5.70 crore

A total of 857 plaints out of 6,305 pending and new cases were closed, involving a settlement award amount of about ₹5.70 crore at Lok Adalat sittings held in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam on Saturday.

A press release by G.T. Ambika, Member Secretary, Union Territory of Puducherry Legal Services Authority (UTPLSA) and District Judge, said the cases were disposed of during the course of 21 sittings, including 15 sessions in Puducherry and four in Karaikal.

The cases that were disposed of during the day-long sittings included 624 cases pending in court.

The sittings were held under the oversight of T. Chandrasekaran, Chief Judge Puducherry and Ms. Ambika, the press note said.

The adalats were held on the directions of Sanjiv Khanna, Supreme Court Judge and executive chairman, National Legal Services Authority and S.S. Sundar, Madras High Court Judge.