Loitering stray cattle a growing concern on the roads of Puducherry

There are several restrictions in impounding animals — no adequate space and people to take care of the captured animal, says official

Despite strict regulations imposed by the Local Administration on movement of cattle in certain areas of the town, cows, bulls, bullocks and buffaloes are seen freely roaming the streets posing a threat to motorists as well as pedestrians.

Citizens complain that cattle owners are allowing the cows and buffaloes to loiter around on public roads even during peak hour traffic thereby causing great danger to the motorists as well as the animals themselves. Cattle disrupting traffic even on busy roads — East Coast Road, Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kamaraj Salai and Bussy Street — has become a common sight in Puducherry.

“Our roads are already burdened with vehicles. Then there is the problem of stray dogs and now the menace of cattle is growing at an alarming proportion. The free roaming of animals is a threat to motorists. During evening hours herds of buffaloes enter the J N Street adding to the traffic snarls. Cow urine and dung dirty public spaces. It is not good to allow the animals to wander on the roads when we are taking steps to place the Union Territory on the world tourism map,” Ravichandran, a teacher and resident of Saram said.

The Puducherry Municipality in 2015 had issued a notification banning free movement of cattle in the Boulevard area, including Goubert Street (East), Sardar Patel Street (North), Anna Salai (West) and Subbaiya Salai (South).

“The area is always crowded with people and vehicles due to inflow and outflow of men and material. The stray cattle within the area creates public nuisance and leads to traffic disturbance. It leads to traumatic injuries and accidents. So, the movement of cattle within the Boulevard area is restricted,” the notification said.

The municipality rules also prescribe owners of bovines to have a licence for maintaining the animals. The rules also allow the municipality to impound the animal if found wandering on the roads.

Traffic Superintendent of Police C. Maran said the police have taken up the issue with the municipality. “It is becoming a problem as far as management of traffic is concerned. It can lead to accidents and the animal could also get hurt,” he said.

Commissioner of Municipality Sivakumar said the civic body was regularly impounding stray cattle. The animals are caught and kept near the Municipality premises. The owners are fined up to ₹2000. “We have several restrictions in impounding the animal. We don’t have adequate space and people to take care of the captured animal. Also, people who own the animals are small time dairy farmers. So we cannot impose huge fine or keep the animal under our captivity for a long duration,” he said.