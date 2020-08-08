Lockdown in Yanam for three days

PUDUCHERRY

08 August 2020 11:24 IST

Yanam region has around 120 active COVID-19 cases at present

The government has announced a three-day lockdown, starting Sunday in Yanam as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Regional Administrator of Yanam, Shivraj Meena, in an order issued on Friday, said the region would be completely shut from August 9 to 11.

While medical shops would function, milk booths would be kept open from 6 a.m to 8 a.m and 6 p.m to 8 p.m All government offices and banks would be closed during the three days.

“Public movement is not allowed during this period and hence all are requested to make necessary arrangements well in advance. Any violation of the above instruction is punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act 1897,” the order said.

There are around 120 active COVID-19 cases in Yanam region