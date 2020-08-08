Lockdown in Yanam for three days

The government has announced a three-day lockdown, starting Sunday in Yanam as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
Regional Administrator of Yanam, Shivraj Meena, in an order issued on Friday, said the region would be completely shut from August 9 to 11.
While medical shops would function, milk booths would be kept open from 6 a.m to 8 a.m and 6 p.m to 8 p.m All government offices and banks would be closed during the three days.
“Public movement is not allowed during this period and hence all are requested to make necessary arrangements well in advance. Any violation of the above instruction is punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act 1897,” the order said.
There are around 120 active COVID-19 cases in Yanam region
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath