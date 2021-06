PUDUCHERRY

30 June 2021 22:47 IST

The Union Territory government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till the midnight of July 15.

The night curfew will continue. Cinemas and multiplexes will remain closed. Beaches and parks can be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; gyms can operate with 50% attendance and places of worship can allow devotees till 9 p.m.

