Lockdown extended till June 7 in Puducherry with new norms

PUDUCHERRY

01 June 2021 00:41 IST

Self-employed technicians permitted to work, but cannot open their shops

While extending the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till June 7, the Puducherry government has allowed the service providers, such as electricians, plumbers, mobile and auto-mobile technicians to provide assistance at the doorstep of their clients.

An order issued by Secretary (Revenue) Ashok Kumar on Monday said the shops of technicians should however be closed till the restrictions were lifted.

“Also, the shops selling spares for undertaking the repair of electrical, electronic, vehicle, mobile and water supply/sanitation items will be allowed to supply the spares on demand from the concerned persons through door delivery. Time window for the delivery will be up to 12 p.m.,” the order said.

Advertising

Advertising

There was no change in all other restrictions which would be in force till June 7 midnight.