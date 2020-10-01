Lockdown did not have much of an impact on agriculture in Union Territory, Minister says

Several interventions by the Agriculture Department such as facilitating the availability of locally-produced vegetables at market yards, helped, Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan, said

Unlike the industrial and other sectors, agricultural activity did not suffer much during the lockdown restrictions in the Union Territory.

Interventions by the Agriculture Department led to procurement of paddy by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the movement of harvested sugarcane to crushing mills in Tamil Nadu and the availability of locally-produced vegetables at the Uzhavar Sandhi Regulated Market Yards in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The FCI procured 3,994 quintals of paddy from the procurement regions of Karaikal Market Committee, Nedungadu, Thennangudi, Kunichampattu, Madagadipet, Kannikoil and Kariampathur in Puducherry and Karaikal regions during the lockdown period.

Around 56, 340 metric tonnes of sugarcane were harvested in Puducherry region and transported to various crushing units in the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu. The department issued 1,202 e-passes for transportation of agriculture products from both regions to other places during the lockdown period, data available with the department revealed.

One of the biggest achievements was the constant flow of locally-made vegetables to the yards of Uzhavar Sandhis. Around 15 to 20 metric tonnes of vegetables were sold in the six yards in Puducherry alone, data revealed.

“Farming activity did not see much of an impact when compared to the industrial or commercial sectors. Apart from procurement of paddy by FCI, market committees and traders, the department was able to actively intervene in the form of helping farms to weed and procuring fertilizers to transplant paddy in an area of 2,723 hectares during the lockdown period,” Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan told The Hindu.

In fact, he said the agriculture sector had witnessed a slow turnaround during the last few years in the UT. He said the index of yield recorded an increase from 80.45 during 2007-08 to 129.52 in 2018-19. Also, the index of agriculture production recorded an increase from 79.75 to 86.10 during the same time. The index of productivity per hectare recorded an increase from 82.84 to 119.26 during the period, the Minister said.

The department was in the process of facilitating supply of farm equipment under Central and State-sponsored programmes and settling claims for yield loses so that the farmers could sustain their activity, he added.