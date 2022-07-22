Locals return articles stolen from Kallakurichi private school

Two days after revenue officials made a public announcement, villagers return the items fearing police action

Residents from Kaniyamoor and its surrounding villages, on Friday, returned the articles stolen during the massive violence that broke out in the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district on July 17 following the death of a class XII girl student. The move came after the revenue authorities on July 20 made a public announcement to return to the school all the articles that were stolen during the violence.

Police sources said the locals returned articles such as desks and benches, water purifiers, kitchen appliances, and LPG cylinders and placed them on the premises of a temple in the neighbourhood since Thursday night. Police said a resident Satyaraj also returned 14 pairs of gold earrings that he had come across in the premises of the private school to the Chinna Salem police.

After the public announcement, the residents restored the articles belonging to the school fearing action from the police.