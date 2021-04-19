Localised lockdown measures in COVID-19 hotspots in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

19 April 2021

L-G inspects intensified vaccination and testing drive at Goubert Market

The administration has decided to introduce localised lockdown measures in COVID-19 hotspots in the Union Territory to cut down the transmission of coronavirus, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday.

After inspecting an intensified COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive at Goubert Market on Nehru Street, Ms. Soundararajan told the media that the micro containment measure of zoning coronavirus hotspots would prevent propagation of the virus through inward and outward movement of people at these spots.

Fully-equipped mobile vaccination vans had been pressed into service to administer vaccines at workplace sites, employing more than 100 persons and crowded places to accelerate immunisation coverage, alongside early detection of positive cases and reduce spread.

The Lt. Governor urged the public to let go of misplaced safety concerns over side effects of vaccination and utilise the free immunisation being provided by the administration.

“We have put in place adequate arrangements, including beds, ventilators and oxygen beds at important hospitals, ESI hospital and private medical colleges,” she said.

Services ramped up

Additional lines are being opened on the 104 helpline for the benefit of the public and tele-counselling services ramped up to reduce outpatient visits.

In reply to a question, she said restaurants have been asked to limit in-premises dining to 50% of capacity, ensure spacing between tables and recommended temporary glass frames in between sets of diners.

Refuting the charge by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy the other day that government officials were not on the ground, the Lt. Governor said, “What can I say but that while baseless criticism is unacceptable we welcome any suggestion to improve our functioning. Everyone is on the field as you all have been seeing all these days. Without even celebrating the Tamil New Year, doctors and nurses worked in 100 places from the field,” she said.

The Lt. Governor also pointed out that she had remdesivir supplies from Telangana when there was a run on the drug. Besides, on the request of the Central Government, all the pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price of the drug remdesivir. The administration keeps in constant touch with officials also in the regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to act on feedback from the people, she said.

A night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., 50% attendance at theatres and restaurants, restrictions on attendance at religious and social functions and stipulation that all places of worship should be closed by 8 p.m. are among the measures taken. The administration had set up 100 sites for administering vaccines apart from the eight-day intensive ‘Tika Utsav’ campaign, the Lt. Governor said.