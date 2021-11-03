The government has declared a holiday for all government offices and institutions in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on November 5. To compensate for this, they will function on November 13 (Saturday).
Local holiday declared on November 5
Special Correspondent
Puducherry,
November 03, 2021 22:51 IST
Special Correspondent
Puducherry,
November 03, 2021 22:51 IST
