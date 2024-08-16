Little to cheer in NIRF scorecard for Puducherry

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) scorecard for higher educational institutions in the Union Territory leaves little to cheer.

Apart from the Jawaharalal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), which held on to its fifth rank under the medical disciplines of India that it had secured in the 2023 NIRF report, and the 39th rank in the overall national rankings, virtually no other State-run or self-financing institution figures in the top 50 spots across various categories.

Consider that the next best performance in the national rankings was by the deemed-to-be university Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, which was placed 68 among Universities, while the SBV-administered Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute was ranked 47th among medical colleges.

The SBV Vice-Chancellor, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, said the latest rankings reflected SBV’s consistent record of a top 100 place among Indian Universities since 2016 when NIRF rankings were introduced by the then Ministry of Human Resources and Development (now the Ministry of Education).

The only other consolation from the NIRF, which employs broad parameters such as ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception’, is that the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research took the 77th spot among the top 100 colleges while the National Institute of Technology, Karaikal was placed 97th among the top 100 engineering colleges in India.

“There is nothing much to cheer about the performance of colleges and Universities of the Union Territory”, said M. Ramadass, former Member of Parliament.

Apart from Jipmer, none of the government-run medical colleges, including the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, figures in the top 50 medical colleges, he noted in a press statement.

Among the engineering colleges, while the NIT Karaikal had significantly improved its position from 133rd rank in the previous edition, none of the other engineering colleges, including the premier Puducherry Technical University (PTU) finds a place among the top 100 engineering institutions.

The performance of the Pondicherry Engineering College, which was upgraded into the PTU, has been declining over the years and now was occupying the 201-300 rank band.

According to Mr. Ramadass, it was particularly distressing that Pondicherry University has slipped out of the top 100 ranks to be placed in the 101-150 band. “It is painful that Pondicherry University which occupied a pre-eminent position with 13th rank in 2016 has progressively deteriorated over the years”, he said.

In spite of its vast resources, including a high-calibre faculty with quality research output, the institution was lagging far behind other Central Universities and faring worse than several deemed varsities, he said.

Besides, the Dr. Ambedkar Law College, which the Chief Minister has vowed to upgrade into a Law University, is completely missing in the list of Law Colleges for reasons best known to the Union Ministry of Education, he said.

In the category of Arts and Science Colleges, among the 20 colleges of the Union Territory, Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies secured a rank of 77, Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science placed in the 151-200 band and Bharathidasan Government College for Women in the 201-300 band.

“A deep introspection by the policy makers on the existing status of higher education is the imperative need of the hour,” Mr. Ramadass said.

The Government should address infrastructure-manpower constraints of the colleges, constitute a panel of educationists for raising standards, activate the State Council for Higher Education, and implement reforms outlined in the National Education Policy, he said.

