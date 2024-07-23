GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Literary journal launched in Pondicherry University

Published - July 23, 2024 06:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K. Tharanikkarasu launched a literary journal of the Department of English recently.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K. Tharanikkarasu launched a literary journal of the Department of English recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of English in Pondicherry University has launched a literary journal with the inaugural issue adopting the theme, ‘Women, Environment and Society: Literary Perspectives’.

Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K. Tharanikkarasu released the special issue by handing over the first copy to Clement S. Lourdes, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations, Pondicherry University.

On the occasion, Mr. Tharanikkarasu emphasised the significance of high-quality research publications, noting their role in enhancing research credibility and raising rankings. He highlighted the university’s focus on strengthening research capabilities of both faculty and students to foster a robust research ecosystem.

He also commended T. Marx, Head, Department of English, and the editorial team for launching the journal.

P. Thilagan, Dean of Academics, presided over the event.

Mr. Lourdes expressed concern over the scarcity of journals dedicated to language and literary studies, while underscoring the need for more such publications.

Mr. Marx said the literary journal marked the department’s entry into academic publishing and its commitment to advancing English studies.

Harpreet Kaur Vohra, Associate Professor of English, Aiswarya S. Babu, Associate Professor, University officials, faculty members, research scholars, and students participated in the programme.

