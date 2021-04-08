Liquor to cost less in Puducherry
Special Excise duty withdrawn by Lt Governor
The Lt Governor has issued an order withdrawing the special excise duty that had raised the prices of brands on a par with the rates prevailing in neighbouring Tamil Nadu during the peak of the pandemic last year.
A release from the Lt Governor's Office said, the validity of special excise duty had come to a close on April 7.
The special excise duty was imposed on select liquor brands when lockdown restrictions were withdrawn last year. The government had imposed 25% to 100% on these brands of liquor in the UT to dissuade tipplers from other States to throng Puducherry as a means to prevent spread of coronavirus.
The price of around 150 brands of rum, liquor, and whiskey were brought on a par with the rate prevailing in Tamil Nadu. With the withdrawal of special excise duty, the prices of these brands will revert to the pre-lockdown rate regime.
The bars and liquor outlets have been advised to follow COVID-19 norms. The Excise Department has been directed to monitor the functioning of liquor outlets and bars to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed.