Liquor shops permitted to function as usual

PUDUCHERRY

02 October 2021 00:40 IST

Circular directs them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

All categories of liquor shops have been allowed to function for the usual prescribed hours in new COVID-19-related lockdown relaxations that took effect on Friday and will remain in force till midnight of October 15.

A government circular stated that the rules applied to all types of liquor shops — FL 1/ FL 2 / FL 2 tourism category/arrack/toddy shops.

The timing is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for FL1/FL2 shops and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for arrack and toddy shops.

While FL 2 regular bars have to shut at 10 p.m., the tourism category licensees can stay open till 11 p.m. The 50% seating cap has to be followed, T. Sudhakar, Deputy Excise Commissioner said.

The circular also directed liquor shops to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols prescribed by the Puducherry State Executive Committee while extending the lockdown by further easing restrictions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The stipulations include barricading the licensed premises with social distance markings to regulate crowding of customers near sales counter, implementing a proper queue system adhering to social distancing, ensuring wearing of masks by the customers and employees and frequent sanitising of the licensed premises.

No liquor shall be sold to the customer if he/ she is not wearing face mask. Additional staff shall be deployed by the licensees to regulate the crowd in the shop; particularly more such staff shall be deployed at the liquor and arrack shops located in the border areas for crowd regulation and thermal scanning for customers shall be done at all licensed premises, the circular said.