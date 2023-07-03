ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor outlets warned against use of promotional advertisements

July 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Excise Act does not allow bars and outlets selling liquor to display advertisements encouraging customers to consume liquor, says Tahsildar

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Department has warned liquor outlets against displaying promotional advertisements on their premises. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Excise Department has directed all outlets selling liquor not to display any banner promoting sale of alcohol on their premises.

In a release, Tahsildar, Excise, Silambarasan said as per the Puducherry Excise Act, bars and outlets selling liquor were not allowed to display any advertisement encouraging customers to consume liquor.

There had been complaints about bars and resto bars putting up banners providing concession on the basis of gender and offering prizes to promote sales. The outlets were also found adopting various other practices to promote sales, said an Excise official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the act, the outlets are not allowed to publicise advertisement on sale. “No advertisement on the manufacture of liquor or sale thereof by way of slides, banners, boards, publication in newspaper, gift articles or in any other form should be permitted,” section 192 (2) of the Act said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US