Liquor outlets warned against use of promotional advertisements

The Puducherry Excise Act does not allow bars and outlets selling liquor to display advertisements encouraging customers to consume liquor, says Tahsildar

July 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Excise Department has warned liquor outlets against displaying promotional advertisements on their premises.

The Excise Department has warned liquor outlets against displaying promotional advertisements on their premises. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Excise Department has directed all outlets selling liquor not to display any banner promoting sale of alcohol on their premises.

In a release, Tahsildar, Excise, Silambarasan said as per the Puducherry Excise Act, bars and outlets selling liquor were not allowed to display any advertisement encouraging customers to consume liquor.

There had been complaints about bars and resto bars putting up banners providing concession on the basis of gender and offering prizes to promote sales. The outlets were also found adopting various other practices to promote sales, said an Excise official.

As per the act, the outlets are not allowed to publicise advertisement on sale. “No advertisement on the manufacture of liquor or sale thereof by way of slides, banners, boards, publication in newspaper, gift articles or in any other form should be permitted,” section 192 (2) of the Act said.

