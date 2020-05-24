Liquor outlets to reopen in Puducherry, Karaikal

PUDUCHERRY

24 May 2020 23:46 IST

Special excise duty imposed on brands

Retail IMFL outlets and arrack shops will reopen in Puducherry on Monday after a two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, only liquor outlets in Puducherry and Karaikal will reopen. The revised tax structure for Mahe and Yanam is being worked out.

Addressing the press, Revenue and Excise Minister A. Namassivayam said that the shops would function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. after following a set of guidelines.

Shops need to be disinfected before opening and with sanitisers provided at entry point. Buyers need to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing.

Price hike

A special excise duty has been imposed on liquor brands to make prices on par with neighbouring States and to prevent influx of tipplers from bordering districts. As a result, the price of 154 out of the 920 brands in Puducherry, which are also available in Tamil Nadu has been hiked to eliminate price difference, while a 25 per cent tax has been slapped on remaining brands. A 20 per cent tax applies on arrack. Shops are required to display the revised price list at the premises.

A government notification, issued after approval from the Lt. Governor, said the special tax will be for a period of three months. “Only sale is allowed and consumption at retail sites is prohibited,” the Minister said.

Monitoring units comprising special teams of excise and police have been set up to ensure compliance with guidelines.