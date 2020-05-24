Puducherry

Liquor outlets to reopen in Puducherry, Karaikal

Namassivayam

Namassivayam   | Photo Credit: M_SAMRAJ

Special excise duty imposed on brands

Retail IMFL outlets and arrack shops will reopen in Puducherry on Monday after a two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, only liquor outlets in Puducherry and Karaikal will reopen. The revised tax structure for Mahe and Yanam is being worked out.

Addressing the press, Revenue and Excise Minister A. Namassivayam said that the shops would function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. after following a set of guidelines.

Shops need to be disinfected before opening and with sanitisers provided at entry point. Buyers need to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing.

Price hike

A special excise duty has been imposed on liquor brands to make prices on par with neighbouring States and to prevent influx of tipplers from bordering districts. As a result, the price of 154 out of the 920 brands in Puducherry, which are also available in Tamil Nadu has been hiked to eliminate price difference, while a 25 per cent tax has been slapped on remaining brands. A 20 per cent tax applies on arrack. Shops are required to display the revised price list at the premises.

A government notification, issued after approval from the Lt. Governor, said the special tax will be for a period of three months. “Only sale is allowed and consumption at retail sites is prohibited,” the Minister said.

Monitoring units comprising special teams of excise and police have been set up to ensure compliance with guidelines.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 11:47:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/liquor-outlets-to-reopen-in-puducherry-karaikal/article31666374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY