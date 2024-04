April 20, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Excise Department has ordered the closure of all liquor outlets in Puducherry on Sunday in view of Mahaveer Jayanthi celebrations.

The department in a release said liquor, arrack and toddy outlets will remain closed on Sunday. Those restaurants having bar licence should not sell liquor in their premises. Stringent action would be initiated against those violating the order, the release said.

