April 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Liquor outlets will remain closed in the Union Territory on April 4 on account of Mahaveer Jayanthi celebrations. Arrack/toddy shops and Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets, including those functioning in restaurants, will be closed for the day as part of the celebrations, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T. Sudhakar said in a release.