Puducherry

Liquor outlets allowed to function up to 9 p.m.

Back in action: Shootings resumed at the Boulevard in Puducherry on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Liquor outlets in the Union Territory are allowed to function up to 9 p.m, a government order said.

In its bid to relax lockdown restrictions, the government allowed Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets and bars to function from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T. Sudhakar, in an order on Wednesday night, said the outlets could function by following COVID-19 safety norms.

Outlets given licence under the tourism category are allowed to function with 50% capacity. The new timings for the functioning of liquor shops would be applicable till July 15, it said.

Additionally, beaches and parks will be open for the public from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gyms, yoga centres

Gyms and yoga centres have been allowed to operate with 50% attendance, and places of worship can allow devotees till 9 p.m.

Shooting of films and television serials are also permitted with a cap of 100 participants.


