Liquor outlet sealed, licence suspended after they forged permit to operate godown

December 11, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Puducherry

An FIR against the firm owners for violating excise rules was lodged

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials sealed a liquor godown in Puducherry on charges of forging permit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Excise Department officials sealed a liquor godown in the Union Territory and suspended its wholesale (FL1) license on charges of forging permit documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the godown of Anupama Wines in Vanarapet was sealed after it was found that the outlet was operating on the forged signature of the Deputy Commissioner (Excise) and fake permit to illegally import liquor evading excise duties and in violation of the Puducherry Excise Act and Rules 1970.

Terming the offence as very serious, the Department has lodged an FIR against the firm owners for violating excise rules. A complaint along with other relevant details has also been sent to CB-CID for further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said there exists a fool proof system and strong oversight mechanism in Department to detect such violations. All permits are issued online and there are multiple check mechanisms to detect whether permits are genuine or duplicate.

The Excise Department has warned of strict action if any retail or wholesale licensees involve illegal activities like selling spurious/duplicate liquor or illegally importing liquor without permit or forged permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US