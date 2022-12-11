  1. EPaper
Liquor outlet sealed, licence suspended after they forged permit to operate godown

An FIR against the firm owners for violating excise rules was lodged

December 11, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Excise officials sealed a liquor godown in Puducherry on charges of forging permit.

Excise officials sealed a liquor godown in Puducherry on charges of forging permit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Excise Department officials sealed a liquor godown in the Union Territory and suspended its wholesale (FL1) license on charges of forging permit documents.

According to officials, the godown of Anupama Wines in Vanarapet was sealed after it was found that the outlet was operating on the forged signature of the Deputy Commissioner (Excise) and fake permit to illegally import liquor evading excise duties and in violation of the Puducherry Excise Act and Rules 1970.

Terming the offence as very serious, the Department has lodged an FIR against the firm owners for violating excise rules. A complaint along with other relevant details has also been sent to CB-CID for further investigations.

Officials said there exists a fool proof system and strong oversight mechanism in Department to detect such violations. All permits are issued online and there are multiple check mechanisms to detect whether permits are genuine or duplicate.

The Excise Department has warned of strict action if any retail or wholesale licensees involve illegal activities like selling spurious/duplicate liquor or illegally importing liquor without permit or forged permit.

