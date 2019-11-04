Lightning kills woman near Villupuram

A 24-year-old woman was killed and another injured when they were struck by lightning in two different incidents at Thalavanur near here on Sunday. The police said Nithya, wife of Karnan, was grazing sheep in a field when she was struck by lightning. She died on the spot.
In another case, Anjalatcham, 48, of Thalavanur fell unconscious on her agricultural field when lightning struck her. She has been admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital.
