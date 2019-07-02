Puducherry

Lift the ban on purse seine nets: fishermen

Fishermen of Devanampattinam coastal hamlet hoisted black flags atop their houses and organised a protest in the hamlet seeking lifting of ban on the use of purse seine nets by the Fisheries department.

After the annual 61-day ban on fishing came to an end on June 15, fishermen of several coastal hamlets, particularly Devanampattinam have been pressing for lifting the ban on use of modified purse seine nets.

On Sunday, a large number of fishermen from Devanmpattinam resorted to a protest demanding the Fisheries department to reconsider the ban as it had caused hardship to the community.

Fishermen have been using the purse seine nets for long and the government should provide some alternative means of livelihood to the community, the protesters said. Officials of the Fisheries Department promised to look into their grievances following which they withdrew their protest.

