GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Life convict who jumped parole nabbed in Coimbatore by a special police team

Published - June 19, 2024 12:22 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Puducherry Police on Tuesday nabbed life convict Karuna, who had jumped parole.

A source in the police told The Hindu that the absconding convict was secured in Coimbatore, and was being brought back to Puducherry.

Karuna, a key member in the crime syndicate of Puducherry, came out on parole from the Central Prison on June 11 and was to surrender at the prison on June 14, according to the parole conditions. When he failed to turn up on the last day, the prison authorities alerted the Mudaliarpet police.

The police found that his house, at Anitha Nagar, was locked and his family members were missing. A lookout notice was issued for the history-sheeter. Three of Karuna’s close associates were arrested and interrogated and based on their inputs, the team secured Karuna in Coimbatore, the source added.

There are around 20 criminal cases, including one for jail-break and five for murder, against Karuna in various stations in the Union Territory.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.