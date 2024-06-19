Life convict who jumped parole nabbed in Coimbatore by a special police team

A special team of the Puducherry Police on Tuesday nabbed life convict Karuna, who had jumped parole.

A source in the police told The Hindu that the absconding convict was secured in Coimbatore, and was being brought back to Puducherry.

Karuna, a key member in the crime syndicate of Puducherry, came out on parole from the Central Prison on June 11 and was to surrender at the prison on June 14, according to the parole conditions. When he failed to turn up on the last day, the prison authorities alerted the Mudaliarpet police.

The police found that his house, at Anitha Nagar, was locked and his family members were missing. A lookout notice was issued for the history-sheeter. Three of Karuna’s close associates were arrested and interrogated and based on their inputs, the team secured Karuna in Coimbatore, the source added.

There are around 20 criminal cases, including one for jail-break and five for murder, against Karuna in various stations in the Union Territory.