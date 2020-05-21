Lieutenant Governor should not put conditions for taking loan, says K. Lakshminarayanan

Parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan flayed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for laying conditions to the government for availing loan.

In a letter to Ms. Bedi on Wednesday, he said that the Centre had raised borrowing limit of States and Union Territories from 3% of Gross State Domestic Product to 5% to fill shortfall in revenue collection due to lockdown restrictions.

He said that he thought the announcement by the Centre would help the Union Territory tide over the financial crisis. But the conditions laid by the Lt. Governor suggested that the UT would not be able to get any relief. The suffering would only grow more, he said.

No popular government could take anti-people measures such as increasing power tariff and property tax at a time when people are in distress due to novel coronavirus. The L-G should understand that such moves would be opposed by the elected representatives, he said, in the letter.

The financial crisis faced by the government would have a bearing on its committed expenditure, including payment of salary and free rice distribution.

The conditions laid by the Lt. Governor would not help in availing loan and implementing welfare schemes. The Centre itself had relaxed the rules for borrowing money to tide over the financial situation, he said.