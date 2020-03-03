Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi must clarify stand on government’s challenge to CAA, says AIADMK

PUDUCHERRY

03 March 2020 00:54 IST

Addressing a press conference, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said people are confused about the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s decision that the ruling government would not cooperate with the Centre in implementing the CAA and the NPR.

With the Congress government in Puducherry declaring that it would not implement the CAA and NPR in the Union Territory, the local unit of the AIADMK on Monday urged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to spell out her stand on the issue.

Recalling Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s statement that even at the risk of losing power his government would not implement the CAA and the NPR, the AIADMK leader said the Lt. Governor should make clear her stand as administrator of the Union Territory. There were reports that the Centre had given instructions to the officials concerned to collect relevant data for updating the NPR during the 2021 Census, which will begin from April 1 in the Union Territory, he said.

Questioning the stand of Chief Minister in extending support for the protest in New Delhi on March 5, planned by trader unions demanding the re-opening of textile mills, the AIADMK leader said for the last three and a half years the government did not take any initiative to revive the defunct mills. Stating that the trader union affiliated to AIADMK would not participate in the agitation, Mr. Anbalagan said the party leaders would meet Union Ministers seeking their intervention in reviving the mill.

He also challenged the Chief Minister to provide details of the ventures set up in the Union Territory after the announcement of the new Industrial Policy.