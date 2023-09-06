ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor inaugurates ‘Bharat Mata’ statue at Botanical Garden

September 06, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The statue crafted by terracotta artist K. Munusamy has been erected on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor after she came to know that an idol of Bharat Mata kept inside the garden was destroyed in the 2011 Thane cyclone

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Bharat Mata in the Botanical Garden in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-erected statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ inside the Botanical Garden in Puducherry.

The statue crafted by terracotta artist K. Munusamy was erected on the directions of the Lt. Governor after she came to know that an idol of Bharat Mata kept inside the garden was destroyed in the 2011 Thane cyclone.

The idol with the landscape of the country as the background, according to the Lt. Governor, was conceived by Subramaniya Bharathiyar. “When I took charge as the Lt. Governor, I came to know about the significance of the statue and the damage the cyclone caused to the idol. So, I entrusted the task to Mr. Munusamy to craft a new statue of ‘Bharat Mata.’ It has been erected in a renovated pedestal,” she said.

The inauguration of the statue, she said happens at a time when the image of the country has grown among the comity of nations. “It is an apt occasion as the country leads G20 nations. Everyone should take a pledge before the statue to work for the betterment of the country and the Union Territory,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, legislators and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were among those who attended the function.

The Agriculture Department, which manages the Botanical Garden, reconstructed the idol at a cost of around ₹ 12 lakh.

