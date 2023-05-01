ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Ministers greet workers on May Day

May 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Trade unions affiliated to major political parties organised various events to mark May Day in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Members of AITUC and CITU taking out a rally on the occasion of May Day celebrations in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Trade unions affiliated to major political parties on Monday organised various events to mark May Day in Puducherry. Three major trade unions, the AITUC, CITU and DMK-affiliated LPF hoisted flags at their respective party offices and workplaces.  Other trade unions also organised events and distributed sweets to mark the occasion.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, CPI secretary A. M. Saleem, party assistant secretary Sethu Selvam, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and party veteran T. Murugan participated in the May Day celebrations.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and his Cabinet colleagues greeted the workers on the occasion.

Later in the day, AITUC and CITU took out held a joint rally in the town. It began from a point near the Old Bus Stand and culminated at Saram and public meeting was held at Avvai Thidal. 

