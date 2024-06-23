ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant-Governor calls on PM Modi

Published - June 23, 2024 11:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

While Mr. Radhakrishnan called on the Prime Minister on Saturday, he met with the Home Minister on Sunday. A release from Raj Nivas said the Lieutenant-Governor complimented Mr. Modi for his third term as the Prime Minister of the country. He discussed several plans for the development of Puducherry with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, the release said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry in March. He was given the additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who contested the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket.

