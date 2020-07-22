Lieutenant Governor Bedi approves the presenting of the Demand for Grants

Defusing a crisis over passing the Budget for 2020-21, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday gave the nod for presenting the Demand for Grants in the House. The Lt. Governor also accepted the Government’s invitation to address the House on Friday.

The Assembly had convened on Monday for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to present the Budget, overlooking Ms. Bedi’s request to defer the session as she had not received the file of the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) and Demand for Grants for according sanction.

The Lt. Governor was scheduled to address the House on the opening day of the Budget session but cancelled it citing procedural violation in presenting the Budget. While she contended that convening the session amounted to procedural violation, Mr. Narayanasamy countered that there was no violation of rules and that the government had followed the long-held practice of seeking approval for the Demands for Grants after presenting the AFS.

A press statement on Wednesday from the Raj Nivas said Ms. Bedi has conveyed her recommendation for laying of AFS and Demand for Grants before the Legislative Assembly in terms of the approval accorded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Lt. Governor said the proposal seeking approval for laying of Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants before the Puducherry Legislative Assembly was received from Finance department, Puducherry through Chief Minister on Tuesday. Besides, letters of the Chief Minister and Speaker were received on Wednesday inviting the Lt Governor to address the House of the Legislative Assembly on July 24 at 9.30 a.m.