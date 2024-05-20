Lieutenant-Governor attends temple car festival at Thirunallar

Lieutenant-Governor for Puducherry C. P. Radhakrishnan participated in the temple car festival in Thirunallar on Sunday.

In the annual Dharbaranyeswaraswamy temple car festival, thousands of devotees participated from different parts of the country. Mr. Radhakrishnan, who reached Karaikal on Sunday evening, actively took part in the temple car festival.

The Lieutenant Governor told journalists that strict action would be taken to control ganja in the Union Territory of Puducherry. “I am working with the Puducherry Chief Minister on this issue. It is not about how many kg of ganja we seized but about what sort of actions we took against it. I have spoken with leaders in Andhra Pradesh to stop ganja flow from there.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.