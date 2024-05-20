GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lieutenant-Governor attends temple car festival at Thirunallar

Published - May 20, 2024 05:03 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor for Puducherry C. P. Radhakrishnan participating in the temple car festival in Thirunallar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor for Puducherry C. P. Radhakrishnan participated in the temple car festival in Thirunallar on Sunday.

In the annual Dharbaranyeswaraswamy temple car festival, thousands of devotees participated from different parts of the country. Mr. Radhakrishnan, who reached Karaikal on Sunday evening, actively took part in the temple car festival.

The Lieutenant Governor told journalists that strict action would be taken to control ganja in the Union Territory of Puducherry. “I am working with the Puducherry Chief Minister on this issue. It is not about how many kg of ganja we seized but about what sort of actions we took against it. I have spoken with leaders in Andhra Pradesh to stop ganja flow from there.”

