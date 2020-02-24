Lietenant Governor Kiran Bedi inspects tourism projects funded under Central schemes

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi led a team from Raj Nivas to inspect tourist projects funded by Centrally-sponsored schemes in and around the city as part of weekend visits.

According to the Lt. Governor, the Centre is fully funding the cost of the infrastructure development of the sites at a cost of ₹200 crore. The eco-tourism site being developed at Arikkamedu is expected to be completed by 2023 and would offer a comprehensive tourist experience.

The development of this site shall provide a unique holistic experience in archaeology, boat ride along mangroves, visits to an art and craft village, a museum and an inter-cultural residential, on-site stay called Franco-Tamil Village.

The lagoon, if well maintained, also acts as an absorber of excess rainwater and becomes a source of circulation of excess water from the sea during heavy rains. The Tourism Department, with its meagre resources, is already promoting school visits to the art and craft village and short boat rides on the lagoon.

The team also visited the ongoing Tourism Promotion Project at Old Distilleries, the construction of a Cultural Complex and Art Digital Museum and Convention Centre at Old Port.

Purva Garg, Tourism Secretary, L. Mohamed Mansoor, director, Tourism, other officials and PWD engineers working on the project accompanied Ms. Bedi.