Licensing of pet dogs at Oulgaret municipality in Puducherry to be strictly implemented from August

Oulgaret municipality has appealed to pet owners in the municipal limits to obtain licences for their pets soon or face stringent action.

According to an official, it is compulsory to register pet dogs, cats, and other animals with the municipality every year, but residents are reluctant to do this. Now, instructions have been given to officers to take action against residents who are not registering their pets.

“Many residents have registered complaints against their neighbours and their pets, especially in housing societies. The municipality has received several complaints about pet owners abandoning canines resulting in attacks on humans. Hence, owners should mandatorily register their pets with the municipality,” said A. Suresh Raj, Commissioner of Oulgaret municipality.

Mr. Raj said the local body had decided to conduct special camps for licencing and administering anti-rabies vaccination for pet dogs at the veterinary clinic in Mettupalayam. The camp will be held every Wednesday from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and the first camp will be launched in August. Pet owners should submit their Aadhaar cards and vaccination certificates of their pets.

Pet owners should pay ₹150 for registration of their pet dogs for the first time and ₹100 for renewal of the tokens every year from the municipality. The local body will impose a fine of ₹1,000 on pet owners who have not registered their pets with the civic body and obtained the requisite licence for the same.

