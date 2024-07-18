GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Licensing of pet dogs at Oulgaret municipality in Puducherry to be strictly implemented from August

Pet owners should pay ₹150 for registration of their pet dogs for the first time and ₹100 for renewal of the tokens every year from the municipality.

Published - July 18, 2024 12:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Oulgaret municipality has appealed to pet owners in the municipal limits to obtain licences for their pets soon or face stringent action.

According to an official, it is compulsory to register pet dogs, cats, and other animals with the municipality every year, but residents are reluctant to do this. Now, instructions have been given to officers to take action against residents who are not registering their pets.

“Many residents have registered complaints against their neighbours and their pets, especially in housing societies. The municipality has received several complaints about pet owners abandoning canines resulting in attacks on humans. Hence, owners should mandatorily register their pets with the municipality,” said A. Suresh Raj, Commissioner of Oulgaret municipality.

Mr. Raj said the local body had decided to conduct special camps for licencing and administering anti-rabies vaccination for pet dogs at the veterinary clinic in Mettupalayam. The camp will be held every Wednesday from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and the first camp will be launched in August. Pet owners should submit their Aadhaar cards and vaccination certificates of their pets.

Pet owners should pay ₹150 for registration of their pet dogs for the first time and ₹100 for renewal of the tokens every year from the municipality. The local body will impose a fine of ₹1,000 on pet owners who have not registered their pets with the civic body and obtained the requisite licence for the same. 

Related Topics

animal / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.