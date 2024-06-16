Licensing of pet dogs abysmally low in Puducherry

The licensing of pet dogs has remained abysmally low in Puducherry over the last two years.

Though registration of pet dogs is mandatory under Section 345 of the Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1973, only 192 residents had registered their pet dogs in 2023, while 110 residents completed the registration process as of May this year.

The above numbers, which are in respect of the Puducherry Municipality alone, speak volumes about the adherence to municipal laws by pet owners.

Registration process

Pet owners are supposed to pay a paltry ₹150 for registration of their pet dogs for the first time and ₹100 for renewal of the tokens every year from the Puducherry Municipality. The registration requires vaccination proof of the pet, along with other basic details. These tokens, which are to be obtained from the Department of Animal Husbandry or the respective municipalities, are supposed to be hung on the canine’s collar.

Official sources said the population of pet dogs in Puducherry has been rising consistently over the years as more number of people have adopted them. The pet dog population in Puducherry was pegged at more than 5,000.

However, a lack of awareness seems to be impacting the licensing of pet dogs and cats.

A senior Municipal official said that, even though most people are aware of the issuance of licences by the local bodies, they are not coming forward for it. Lack of awareness is one of the main reasons behind this, the official added.

“At present, people who bring their pet dogs or other four-legged animals for anti-rabies vaccination to the Department of Animal Husbandry are being insisted upon to get a licence. The registration process is very simple and we advise them to follow the rules. It is the responsibility of the pet owners to come forward and get the registration done. We will hold an intensive awareness programme and work out a strategy to improve the registration of pet dogs,” the official said.

Stray dog survey

Even as concerns persist on the proliferation of stray dogs in the city, authorities admit that there has been no estimate on the exact population of stray dogs. The last survey in Puducherry, which was carried out done in 2014, had pegged the population of stray dogs at 13,916 (Puducherry - 5,987 and Oulgaret - 7,929).

According to a veterinarian, a comprehensive programme involving the local administration and the animal husbandry departments has to be chalked out to address the problems arising out of stray dog menace. Even pet dogs or puppies of domestic dogs are abandoned for various reasons. “We have to implement mandatory licensing, microchipping, and annual renewal of the registration of pet dogs,” he said.

Another official said that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for street dogs will soon be implemented in the city. A team from the Hyderabad-based Vet Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development inspected the site selected for carrying out the programme, and made some suggestions.

Presently, five kennels equipped with facilities to house stray dogs have been readied at a site belonging to the Puducherry Municipality in Odiansalai to execute the ABC programme. The Department of Animal Husbandry has also sanctioned a sum of ₹5 lakh for this purpose, he said.

