Library Week celebrated at Tagore College

November 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tagore Government Arts and Science College’s Library and Reading and Writing Club, in collaboration with Madras Library Association (MALA), recently hosted a programme to celebrate National Library Week.

The college had, in April, signed a MoU with the objective of strengthening the library movement and promoting the reading habit among youth.

Rita Nath Keshari, former professor of English and writer, said reading made one more culturally conscious and could potentially lead to a life-changing experience.

Sasi Kanta Dash, college Principal, underscored the value of hard work and perseverance to touch heights of excellence.

K. Nithyanandan, MALA president, readers also make good leaders citing the example of several personages.

Beenu Marcus and Anju S Nair, Club convenors and P C Deepak, Assistant Librarian, also spoke.

Prize-winners of the National Library Week events were felicitated. Economically backward students were given a donation for the purchase of books.