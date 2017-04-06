LG’s Secretary given 15 days to reply

The Privileges Committee of the Legislative Assembly has directed the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor G. Theva Neethi Dhas to reply to the contempt proceedings initiated by the house before April 19.

Mr. Dhas on Wednesday evening appeared before the committee after he was summoned for initiating contempt proceedings for “abetting R. Chandirasekaran to act as the Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality against a ruling given by the Speaker.”

After the Chief Secretary issued an order placing Mr. Chandirasekaran on compulsory wait following a ruling given by the Speaker, Mr. Dhas had issued a note informing the Lt Governor’s decision to make the order issued by the Chief Secretary invalid.

The committee would meet again on Thursday to take up the privilege complaint filed by AIADMK legislator A. Baskar against Chandirasekaran for holding a meeting in Mudaliarpet constituency without informing him.

Earlier in the day, Speaker V. Vaithilingam held a meeting with Director General of Police S.K. Gautam to ascertain the course of action he had initiated against the former Commissioner.

The Speaker had directed the DGP to take appropriate action against Mr. Chandirasekaran for attending work against the ruling given by him.

“The DGP gave an oral explanation. But I have asked him to give it in writing and put up a file to take further course of action,” Mr. Vaithilingam told reporters.

Mr. Vaithilingam said the Chief Secretary had issued the direction to put Mr. Chandirasekaran on compulsory wait based on his order.

“The Chief Secretary was not acting on a service matter for him to consult the Lt Governor. He was acting on a ruling given by the Speaker,” Mr. Vaithilingam told The Hindu.

Speaker’s powers

On the Lt Governor’s move to initiate action against the Chief Secretary,

Mr. Vaithilingam said the officer was duty bound to implement a ruling given by the Speaker.

“Whether it is a State or Union Territory, the Speaker has his powers guaranteed by the Constitution. A ruling given by the Speaker is final,” he said.