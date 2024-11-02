L-G hails multicultural fabric of Puducherry

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan on Friday hailed the multicultural fabric of Puducherry and expressed confidence that the place would soon turn a microcosm of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the Foundation Day of various States and Union Territories at the Raj Nivas, Mr. Kailashnathan said while he was happy to note that Puducherry was already represented by people from different parts of the country, its further development would make it a “mini India”.

Puducherry is not just a popular tourist destination, but it is also characterised by its rapidly evolving cosmopolitan culture. “In the coming years, with our agenda of development, I am sure Puducherry will become a mini India”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation day to mark the establishment of States such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Haryana as well as Union Territories, was not only about celebrating individual journeys and forging respective identities but also about the spirit of unity that binds India as one nation, the Lt. Governor said.

Referring to the recently organised National Integration Day celebrations, Mr. Kailashnathan hailed the contributions of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the “Iron Man of India” for unifying disparate princely-States into a nation that is today Bharat or India.

The Lt. Governor noted that the national initiative “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat” serves as a bridge of understanding and kinship among the people from different regions of the country. The national initiative envisions an India where citizens of various States and Union Territories connect with and appreciate each other’s unique history, language, culture, art and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today’s celebrations are a testament to this vision and a powerful reminder of how diversity enriches our unity”, he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers A. Namassivayam, K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar and AK Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Government Secretaries, senior police officers and officials participated.

Cultural programmes showcasing the art forms of different States were presented on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.