Level crossing turns into a bottleneck

Commuting has become arduous on the stretch from Venkatasubba Reddiyar statue to Mudaliarpet on Cuddalore Road in the absence of a bridge over the level crossing and because of haphazard parking.

Besides causing traffic snarls, the unseemly hurry with which motorists ride at the level crossing makes it a danger zone. The improved train services from Puducherry Railway Station has resulted in gates at the level crossing being closed frequently, causing traffic snarls on the busy stretch.

Long queues of vehicles, including trucks, cars and two-wheelers, hardly leaving any space for pedestrians when the gates are closed to allow the trains to pass, has become a common sight.

On any given day, the gates are closed for 10 times every time a train passes by. On Wednesdays, it is worse as weekly long-distance trains are run from Puducherry. Besides this, five passenger and one express trains, are operating from the station on Wednesdays, a Railway official said.

“When the gates are closed, chaos rules both sides of the level crossing. Sometimes, the queue of vehicles stretch up to the statue from the level crossing. It is horrible on weekends as either side of the road are occupied for parking by visitors to the mall,” said S. Senthil Kumar, a trader and resident of Saram.

Haphazard parking

According to Naveen Vasanth, secretary of Thanthai Periyar Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, it is a pity that although the mall has a paid parking lot, people prefer to park their vehicles in open places. “It has become a highly commercialised place. Besides the mall, you have the court, places of worship, a hospital and eateries on the small stretch between the statue and the level-crossing,” he said. “I have been to the hospital there but find it difficult to go there as traffic and parking is crazy,” Sunaina Madeen of PondyCan said.

The Puducherry-Mudaliarpet route leading to Cuddalore is one of the busiest roads. “The route is used by office goers, buses and schoolchildren. Even when the gates are closed, people try to race across the tracks. It is risky to enter the railway track when the gates are being lowered as there is a chance of the vehicle getting struck and hit by the train,” said V. Sarada.

Keeping this in view, the government should construct a bridge to remove the bottleneck, Ms. Sarada said.

District Collector T. Arun recently directed the Public Works Department to relocate the median and electric posts on the road. He has directed the Electricity Department to shift electric poles on the western side of the median and provide lighting arrangements on the median as soon as the PWD completes the construction work.

According to a senior official in the PWD, a proposal to build a bridge had been pending for want of funds. The Southern Railway had prepared a detailed project report.

The territorial administration has to allocate its share of ₹20 crore.

“We don’t have funds for any new projects so we have requested the Railways to bear the entire expenditure,” the official added.