HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Let’s keep the suspense, says Puducherry Lt Governor on entering fray in 2024 LS polls

Ms. Soundararajan was responding to questions from media persons on reports of her likely candidature from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

December 01, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Without ruling out her candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to be held next year, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday expressed her desire to let this remain in suspense.

“At present I am the Lt Governor. What is the hurry? Let it remain in suspense. Will announce later, “ she said while interacting with reporters at Raj Nivas. 

Ms. Soundararajan was responding to questions from media persons on reports of her likely candidature from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

To a query on the demand made by a section of people for supply of essential commodities through Public Distribution System outlets instead of crediting money into bank accounts, the Lt Governor said a majority of the people preferred to get money into their bank accounts for the free rice provided by the government. 

DBT to continue

“The Direct Benefit Transfer mode for free rice is working well in Puducherry. It is a policy decision that has been widely appreciated. More than 60 % of the beneficiaries prefer to get money into the account so that they can buy the rice or other food items of their choice. But some people want to get essentials through rations shops. For now, the DBT will continue,” the Lt Governor said.

On Friday, when the Lt Governor visited Bahour to attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a group of people raised questions on the decision to continue with DBT mode. 

Ms. Soundararajan said she had directed the District Collector to address the grievances raised by the public related to the poor condition of anganwadi and community centres at Bahour. She appealed to the MLAs to raise issues pertaining to their constituencies with the government to find early solutions.

Related Topics

Puducherry / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.