Let’s keep the suspense, says Puducherry Lt Governor on entering fray in 2024 LS polls

December 01, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Without ruling out her candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to be held next year, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday expressed her desire to let this remain in suspense.

“At present I am the Lt Governor. What is the hurry? Let it remain in suspense. Will announce later, “ she said while interacting with reporters at Raj Nivas.

Ms. Soundararajan was responding to questions from media persons on reports of her likely candidature from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

To a query on the demand made by a section of people for supply of essential commodities through Public Distribution System outlets instead of crediting money into bank accounts, the Lt Governor said a majority of the people preferred to get money into their bank accounts for the free rice provided by the government.

DBT to continue

“The Direct Benefit Transfer mode for free rice is working well in Puducherry. It is a policy decision that has been widely appreciated. More than 60 % of the beneficiaries prefer to get money into the account so that they can buy the rice or other food items of their choice. But some people want to get essentials through rations shops. For now, the DBT will continue,” the Lt Governor said.

On Friday, when the Lt Governor visited Bahour to attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a group of people raised questions on the decision to continue with DBT mode.

Ms. Soundararajan said she had directed the District Collector to address the grievances raised by the public related to the poor condition of anganwadi and community centres at Bahour. She appealed to the MLAs to raise issues pertaining to their constituencies with the government to find early solutions.