Leopard skin seized in Villupuram

It was found in a gunny bag near the toilet in the Kharagpur-Villupuram Superfast Express

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
September 24, 2022 19:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Villupuram Forest Department has launched an investigation into the seizure of a leopard skin from a coach in the Kharagpur-Villupuram Superfast Express at the Villupuram railway junction on Friday night.

According to Forest department sources, a special police team while conducting checks in the express train that had arrived at Villupuram around 7 p.m. found an abandoned gunny sack near the toilet in the general coach.

The team opened the gunny sack and found a leopard skin inside. The skin was handed over to the Villupuram Forest Department. Further investigations are on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app