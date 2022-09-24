Leopard skin seized in Villupuram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Villupuram Forest Department has launched an investigation into the seizure of a leopard skin from a coach in the Kharagpur-Villupuram Superfast Express at the Villupuram railway junction on Friday night.

According to Forest department sources, a special police team while conducting checks in the express train that had arrived at Villupuram around 7 p.m. found an abandoned gunny sack near the toilet in the general coach.

The team opened the gunny sack and found a leopard skin inside. The skin was handed over to the Villupuram Forest Department. Further investigations are on.