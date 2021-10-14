Legislators want MCC for local bodies polls lifted

They meet State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas

Legislators belonging to all political parties on Wednesday met State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas and urged him to lift the Model Code of Conduct following the direction of the Madras High Court to keep the local bodies polls in abeyance. The MCC came into force after the second notification of SEC announcing the re-scheduled poll dates were issued on October 7.

The court while hearing a petition filed by Opposition leader R. Siva on October 11 had directed the Puducherry government and SEC to keep all further proceedings related to the local bodies elections in abeyance. The SEC had been asked to file its counter petition by October 21. The existence of MCC was hampering implementation of development and welfare schemes, the legislators said in the memorandum. They requested the SEC to hold consultation with elected representatives before taking steps regarding local bodies elections.